Shooting in Georgia's Savannah Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured, Including Toddler - Report

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and nine injured in an incident that took place around 9 pm local time on the 200 block of Avery Street on Friday night, local media WTOC reported.
One of the nine people shot, an adult, has reportedly died. A 2-year-old was struck near the ankle and foot area. And another victim, a 13-year-old, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Although initial reports indicated that two people had died, later the media was told by police that there was only one fatality.
BREAKING: 2 people are dead after a shooting on Avery St. tonight in Savannah. Savannah Police tell us 9 people were shot. There are no persons of interest at this time. I’ll have a live report on The News at 11. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/KgdEGYGWj1— Bria Bolden WTOC (@boldenbria) June 12, 2021
#Savannah #Georgia Police on scene of a #shooting with approx 9 victims at Fred Wessels Park. Fatalities have been reported. One of the Shooting victims is reported to be a 2 year old child. pic.twitter.com/VyyWmD5qyl— SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) June 12, 2021
According to media reports, the city mayor said that the shooting was related to the gang or drug gangs fighting.
The police have yet to provide information on the identity of the murdered person, as well as the motives and cause of the incident.
