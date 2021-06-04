NYT: UFO Intel Report Offers No Evidence of Alien Tech in Flying Objects, But Chances Not Ruled Out

Speculation and expectation continues in the wake of a forthcoming tell-all government report on UFOs set to be unclassified in late June. It might be too early, however, to nurture hope to confirm the existence of actual aliens.

US intelligence officials have not identified credible evidence of aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy servicemen in recent years that is in any way connected with an alien technology, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing senior administration officials who were briefed on the contents of the government report on UFOs.

According to The NYT, the much-anticipated government report only concludes that "a vast majority of more than 120 incidents over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced US government technology". Such findings, the report noted, could eliminate the possibility that Navy pilots had encountered something that the government meant to keep secret.

Since the majority of conclusions from the UFO report appear to be ambiguous, intelligence officials do not rule out suggestions of alien origin of the aerial phenomena.

Set to be unveiled on 25 June, the government tell-all report has triggered buzz and anticipation among UFO enthusiasts.

They apparently should prepare themselves for possible disappointment, however, as the report is expected to focus on whether the aerial phenomena poses a threat to US national security rather than rolling out sensational revelations on aliens.

Still, those fascinated with the possibility of extraterrestrial life are excited to know more about what the US government has to say about unidentified flying objects, especially in light of recent statements made by former US President Barack Obama.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier in May, POTUS 44 hinted that there are "some things I just can't tell you on air".

He also said "there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are", noting they did not have "an easily explainable pattern" - an assertion that fueled speculation about what the US government might know about UFOs and whether it would be willing to unveil it.