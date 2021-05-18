'Some Things I Just Can't Tell You on Air': Barack Obama Laughs Off UFO Sightings Authenticity

You can hardly find a US president that would be willing to expose everything about what he - or the US government - knows about alleged UFO sightings or trails. One can just drop intriguing hints, like a former US president, Donald Trump did, or play coy, like POTUS 44, Barack Obama.

Former US President Barack Obama, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, teased the audience about secrets of alleged US government documents on UFO sightings, saying that, while he has "nothing to report to you today", there are still some things that are not fully clear, even to the government.

“When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said, responding to a question from the show’s bandleader, Reggie Watts, about "them aliens". "Look, the truth is that when I came into office I asked. I was like, ‘All right, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?’ They did a little bit of research …. and the answer was ‘No'”.

The former president noted that "there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are".

“We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory … they did not have an easily explainable pattern", Obama said.

His comments come as whispers swirl around a forthcoming report by the Pentagon Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), which will amass all of the information that the US military has about UFO sightings. The report is expected to be unveiled on 1 June.

Observers continue to grin at how US presidents tend to play coy when it comes to questions of alien life. This is not the first time Obama laughed off such questions, as earlier, in a conversation with another TV host, Stephen Colbert, the former president responded with "Can't tell you, sorry".

Trump, however, was more prone to teasing and hinting that he might know something about UFOs, smiling and promising to "take a good, strong look" into the existence of extraterrestrial life.