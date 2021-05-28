Joe Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Revealed: From Countering China to 'Reimagining' US Economy

The US Department of State is seeking to obtain some $1.9 billion for fiscal year 2022 to combat both Iranian and Chinese influence across the Middle East, a Congressional Budget Justification proposal released on Friday has revealed.
The proposal indicates that approximately $665.8 million will be specifically used to bolster Europe and Eurasia's "resilience to foreign malign influence and advance Euro-Atlantic integration, while addressing growing challenges from Russia and the People’s Republic of China, including predatory development."
"Funding will support programs focused on defending democracy, rule of law, advancing human rights and gender equality, fighting corruption, and countering authoritarianism," the document adds.
However, another nearly $300 million will be used in order to "counter Russian influence and aggression" by way of improving both the "interoperability with NATO and other Western forces." The proposal outlines that funds would be designated for equipment, training, intelligence and surveillance, among other "security priorities."
