Big Brother is Watching… Porn? US Intelligence Agency Reportedly Posts Photo of OnlyFans Star

OnlyFans is a subscription website that, according to its own description, enables content creators such as musicians and artists to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis. The website has become popular and associated with sex workers.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence tweeted a photo of an OnlyFans star Tiffany Poindexter, The Daily Caller reported. According to the outlet, the awkward situation occurred back in April, when the agency posted a statement on Twitter about the National Counterterrorism Centre, which was created in the wake of 11 September attacks. The posts featured two photos, one of which showed a large room with big screens.

Today, NCTC leads the integration of counterterrorism intelligence for the entire U.S. government, with the Operations Center serving as the nucleus for tracking potential crises and attacks. Learn more about the Operations Center and its mission here: https://t.co/Vfk59mWvFX pic.twitter.com/ynqKCri3E2 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) April 19, 2021

​The photo of Tiffany Poindexter was displayed on one of the screens, per The Daily Caller. The outlet writes that users noticed it just recently.

Just wondering why you have the beautiful #therealmrspoindexter on your intelligence screen? pic.twitter.com/PWk7tPOpfW — Jack noble III (@JacknobleIII) May 25, 2021

​Many users commented on the news, including Poindexter herself.

Keep an eye on the lower right hand screen. That woman is a known security risk, I have it on good authority — Mrs Poindexter (@poindexter_mrs) May 24, 2021

Big brother is watching...🤣🤣🤣 — BourbonandSoccer (@shootout28) May 24, 2021

Some users wondered whether watching OnlyFans had helped the intelligence agency prevent attacks, while others criticised the DNI.

Have you stopped any attacks? — James Downey-Clouthub:@Eagle Gab:@Doophenshmirtz (@Doophenshmirtz) April 19, 2021

Dni is all screwed up — nikki (@nikki38896745) May 26, 2021

​Tiffany Poindexter, whose real name is Crystal Jackson, made headlines in February when it was revealed that her neighbours in Sacramento, California had launched a petition in order to get her kids kicked out of a Catholic school. Jackson said her neighbours, especially the female part, became furious after discovering that she was posting saucy photos of herself on the website, often used by sex workers.

The mother-of-three then revealed that her kids were expelled after angry neighbours sent copies of her photos to the principal.