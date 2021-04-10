Register
06:06 GMT10 April 2021
    US actress Bella Thorne arrives for the screening of the film Joker on August 31, 2019 presented in competition during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.

    Bella Thorne's X-Rated Photos Allegedly Leaked in Reported OnlyFans Hack

    The former Disney star joined OnlyFans in August 2020, reportedly causing the website known for "X-rated content posted by mostly adult performers and influencers", to "briefly" crash as her fans flooded her profile in their quest for nudes.

    Bella Thorne's explicit photos have been leaked after OnlyFans experienced a breach last month, RadarOnline reported.

    While Thorne has yet to confirm or deny the leak, cybersecurity firm BackChannel claims the website was hacked in March when a subscriber posted a Google Drive full of X-rated content from the adult website on a hacking forum. 

    "It is not uncommon for subscribers of OnlyFans creators to share files. OnlyFans has somewhat weak content controls around their content, and there are plenty of bots and scrapers a legitimate subscriber can use. What makes this unique is that so many users were bundled in one folder. This implies that multiple contributors likely added to the cache, or that the uploader sourced the content from multiple leaks. We do not assess that the poster on RaidForums is the original uploader of the Google Drive content", BackChannel founder Aaron DeVera was cited as telling tech website BleepingComputer.

    Most of the adult-themed content appears to have been uploaded in October 2020, with DeVera suggesting that it could've been compiled by multiple people.

    Bella Thorne attends the PUMA x Balmain x Cara Delevingne LA Launch Party at Milk Studios on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Bella Thorne Apologizes After Being Accused of 'Scam' by OnlyFans Users
    DeVera also explained that it might not be an easy task to have the photos and videos removed from Google Drive.

    "Stolen sexually explicit imagery is explicitly called out in their terms of service as a breach, however the only way to report this content is to go to each individual file and report it".

    OnlyFans, a site for content creators to earn money by sharing usually explicit images, videos, and live streams with fans who pay subscriptions, claims to be "extremely committed to protecting the content and data of our creators, meaning that your content and data on OnlyFans is safe and secure".

    In February, the platform wrote in a blog post that creators can "guarantee that your data and content will be safe and secure thanks to data encryption" when using OnlyFans.

    "When posting your content on OnlyFans, it's a good idea to add watermarks to your content to discourage users from re-posting your content without your permission. Unfortunately, a minority of users will attempt to go to great lengths to steal and/or re-post your content without your permission. If this ever happens, then you should get in touch with our dedicated Copyright Team, who are here and on hand to help you resolve the matter", the website said.

    Bella Thorne sparked a furore when she joined the subscription-based website in August 2020, leading OnlyFans to "briefly" crash shortly after she launched her page. The ex-Disney star then managed to set a record by making $1 million in subscriptions on the platform, with OnlyFans revealing that Thorne was the first content creator on the site to earn such an amount in 24 hours.

    Thorne is said to be very active on the platform, responding to all direct messages and "getting to know her fans better and on a personal level".

