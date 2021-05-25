Strange Objects Piercing Sea Depths at 'Hundreds of Knots' Detected by US Subs, Journo Claims

As the release of the Pentagon’s report on UFOs looms closer, Washington Examiner columnist Tom Rogan says the US Navy may have picked up some objects moving at very high speed deep under the sea.
Rogan shared this tidbit with Fox News host Tucker Carlson as they discussed a video filmed from aboard the USS Omaha in July 2019, which shows a small round object flying parallel to the ocean's surface before diving into the water.
"And I think specifically relevant to this video, in the coming months and years, in area which we will learn more about, is the interaction of US Navy submarines – nuclear ballistic submarines and attack submarines – picking up sonar contact of things moving at hundreds of knots under the water,” Rogan said. "And so there is an undersea dimension to this the Navy has sorta pushed off to the side, as the pilots talk more about their experiences."
And when Carlson remarked that an object moving at such high speed underwater might be rather hard for many people to comprehend, and asked Rogan whether such instances were actually recorded, the latter replied in the affirmative.
"That is what I have heard from sources, very good sources and that the Navy has the data," Rogan answered.
