US Golfer Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Becomes Oldest Major Winner

The 2021 PGA Championship, held at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, marked Phill Mickelson's sixth victory, who has become the oldest winner of a major, renewing a record, set in 1968 by 48-year-old Julius Boros.
The left-hand golfer finished the competition at 6-under 282, two strokes ahead of his compatriot Brooks Koepka, who was ahead of the game after starting the day, and South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen.
Mickelson, who will turn 51 on June 16 this year, has also won the 2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters and the 2013 British Open.
The Sunday victory appeared to become a special triumph as a week ago Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the US Golf Association to play the US Open, because he showed bad results over the last years and was rated 116th among world golfers. Mickelson had no wins for the last two years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)