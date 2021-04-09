Register
20:39 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 15, 2020 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 4th hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

    Tiger Woods Thought He Was in Florida After February Crash, Collision Report Reveals

    MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082169163_0:0:2938:1652_1200x675_80_0_0_57d69a3c3d53e9cac1c48a5582352fa6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104091082587212-tiger-woods-thought-he-was-in-florida-after-february-crash-collision-report-reveals/

    Famed golfer Tiger Woods was left severely injured and taken into emergency surgery in late February after the decorated athlete lost control of his vehicle and ended up rolling his car down a hillside. Woods was the only individual who was directly injured by the mishap.

    Newly surfaced details surrounding Woods’ devastating February car crash in Los Angeles, California, have revealed that the “somewhat combative” champion golfer mistakenly believed that he was in Florida at the time.

    Obtained by USA Today Sports, the 22-page collision report details that data documented by the vehicle’s black box reveals that Woods did not adjust the position of the car as the driving lane began to curve right, and that he traveled several hundred feet without hitting the brakes after striking the median.

    Rather than braking, which investigators noted would have prevented the collision entirely, Woods instead hit “the gas pedal at 99% in the final seconds before hitting the raised median,” according to the outlet.

    Woods’ failure to adjust his driving ultimately saw him jump the curb, strike a tree and roll his car  down into the Rolling Hills Estates. The incident caused the athlete multiple injuries, including several fractures to his right leg and ankle.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021

    The report details that when first responders treated Woods at the scene, he seemed “somewhat combative” and his pupils appeared to be “slightly sluggish.” He was also suffering from low blood pressure. However, the conditions were subsequently written off as having been caused by the “shock” of the accident. 

    Later, after being transported to a local area hospital, investigators interviewed Woods while stitches were being applied to his face. There, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Sullivan determined the athlete was not entirely aware of where he was.

    “I then asked [Woods] if he is able to tell me about what happened regarding the traffic collision,” Sullivan recalled in the report. “[Woods] told me he did not remember being involved in a traffic collision. [Woods] thought he was currently in the state of Florida.”

    Although officials did find an empty, unlabeled pharmaceutical bottle inside a backpack found at the crash site, another officer’s account included in the collision report stated that investigators found “no reason to believe [Woods] had been operating a motor vehicle while imparied by alcohol/drugs.”

    The officer’s account, however, was not based on in-person interviews conducted with Woods, but rather from reviewed video footage and interviews that other officials conducted with the athlete.

    The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

    The report’s findings came days after Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that Woods was traveling at unsafe speeds between 84 mph and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of the SUV he was driving. Officials also determined that the vehicle reached 75 mph when it struck the tree and rolled into a ditch.

    At the time, Villanueva also indicated Woods would not be issued a citation or be charged with reckless driving, explaining that a citation required witnesses and the charge required more than one infraction.

    “The decision not to issue a citation would be the same thing for anyone in this room,” Villanueva told reporters during the Wednesday conference. “The inference [that] he is somehow special is false.”

    The February crash marks the third such incident for Woods since the 2009 crash that saw him charged with careless driving, after he drove his car into a fire hydrant and a tree just outside of his Florida home.

    Related:

    Tiger Woods Opens Up About 'Inner Demons', Weighs in on Golf Career Challenges in New Documentary
    Tiger Woods Crash Probe to Focus on SUV's 'Black Box' as 'No Charges Whatever' Contemplated
    Tiger Woods: Police Sources Say Golf Icon Didn’t Try to Slow Down His Car Before Crash
    Investigators Find Cause of Tiger Woods Crash, Details Yet to Be Revealed
    Investigators Reveal Cause of Tiger Woods Car Accident
    Tags:
    report, Crash, Florida, California, Tiger Woods
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse