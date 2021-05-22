Register
03:49 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alien

    Biden Being Mysterious on UFOs... Like Every Other US President

    © CC BY 2.0 / Beckie / Alien
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107265/22/1072652202_11:0:2623:1469_1200x675_80_0_0_edf0277cdd4cd02fae4aa30954878210.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105221082963026-biden-being-mysterious-on-ufos-like-every-other-us-president/

    Secretive winking and dodging has apparently become the tradition for US presidents when asked about extraterrastrial life and what the American government might know about it. The sitting president appears to have now joined the club.

    US President Joe Biden appeared to laugh off a question about UFOs during a Friday press conference after his meeting with South Korean President, Moon Jae-in.

    Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy referred to recent comments made by former US President Barack Obama when he was asked about alleged government secrets of UFO sightings, re-addressing the question to Biden. 

    "President Obama says that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon. And he says we don't know exactly what they are. What do you think that it is?", Doocy asked.

    Biden, however, turned out to be not that easy to immediately give away what he may, or may not know, on the topic.

    "I would ask him again", he responded before walking off the stage, immediately sparking speculation from netizens, who again suggested that the government is hiding something on UFOs.

    ​Some would rather laugh at Biden, who, according to some users, looked baffled by the question.

    ​Earlier in the week, UFO speculations were again fueled when former US President Barack Obama hinted that the US government has knowledge of "objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are" and said mysteriously that there are "some things I just can’t tell you on air." He was quick to note, however, that he has "nothing to report to you today" on alleged UFO sightings.

    Some UFO enthusiasts are buzzing in anticipation of a forthcoming Pentagon task force report that purports to amass all information in possession of the US military on UFO sightings, expected to be unveiled on 1 June.

    The report could become the source of alien information craved by those who bombard US presidents with questions about UFOs, usually receiving similar reactions, with commanders-in-chief playing coy or being mysterious, like former US President Donald Trump, who, at the time of his White House tenure, stated that he would "take a good, strong look" into extraterrestrial life. Whether that look happened and what he may have seen has not been disclosed.

    Related:

    UFOs 'Flying With Impunity' Over America, US Filmmaker Claims
    Ex-Investigator for UK MoD Calls for Release of One of 'Most Compelling' Pieces of UFO Evidence
    'Some Things I Just Can't Tell You on Air': Barack Obama Laughs Off UFO Sightings Authenticity
    Triangle-Shaped 'Glowing UFO' Spotted in ISS Feed Triggers Wild 'Alien' Speculations
    Tags:
    Barack Obama, aliens, Joe Biden, UFO, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse