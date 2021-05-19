FLOTUS Said Kamala Harris Can 'Go F**k Herself' After Her Debate With Biden, Book Claims

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, purportedly spewed rude remarks toward US Vice President Kamala Harris at a time when the latter debated then-candidate Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, according to a newly-published book, 'Battle for the Soul', by journalist Edward Isaac Dovere.
"With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?" Jill Biden allegedly said of Harris, speaking to campaign supporters after the debate. "Go f**k yourself."
The book claims Jill Biden said those words about Harris after the June 2019 debate, when the then-California-senator criticised candidate Joe Biden for his friendship with two Democratic senators who formerly supported segregation. At the time, Harris noted that she did not believe her fellow Democrat was a racist, but condemned him nevertheless.
"But I also believe, and it’s personal – it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me", Harris said. The lines later became viral and garnered support for Harris.
According to Dovere, Joe Biden then leaned over to Pete Buttigieg - now the US Transportation Secretary - and said: "That was some f***ing bullsh**".
Despite an abundance of allegedly rude commentary revolving around the debate, in reality, Dovere indicates, Biden and Harris have similar positions on many issues, including busing and the forced integration of schools. Harris was reportedly reluctant to "land hard on Biden" due to her close relationships with the Biden family.
