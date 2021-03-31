Think It's Funny? Netizens Slam VP Harris for Laughing When Asked Serious Questions

US President Joe Biden appointed Harris to solve the migrant crisis on America's southern border with Mexico. Biden, who previously said he plans to visit the border "at some point", called Harris the "most qualified person" to deal with the issue. Republicans, however, doubt that is true.

US conservative commentator Katie Pavlich has harshly criticised US Vice President Kamala Harris for laughing when being asked serious questions by reporters. Speaking on Fox News, Pavlitch said the official looks out of touch when she starts cackling while discussing important matters.

"And just on a basic staffer level, has nobody sat down with the vice president and said, you have to stop laughing when you're asked serious questions. It makes you look incompetent. That's a basic thing that they should've fixed by now", Pavlich said.

The commentator's remark comes several days after Kamala Harris started laughing when she was asked by a reporter if she plans to visit the southern border with Mexico in the coming days.

​The news caused a strong reaction on social media, with many netizens slamming Vice President Harris for what they described as the wrong attitude.

​Other users said the vice president looked unprofessional and deemed she couldn't care less about the plight of the people there.

​Many netizens tried to figure out the real reason behind the official's bizarre behaviour.

​One user even suggested that the second-in-command has psychological issues.

​Others recalled that this isn't the first time that Harris has started laughing when speaking on serious issues.





Indeed, this is not the first time that the Vice President Harris raised eyebrows with her behaviour. Just recently she began laughing in Connecticut where she spoke about affordable child care.

Migrant Crisis on the Border

The Biden administration has recently faced criticism over the surge in the number of migrants crossing into the United States on the country's southern border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump contributed to the surge. After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States.

According to data released by the US Customs and Border Protection agency, 78,442 and 100,441 illegal migrants were detained by US border agents in January and February respectively. For comparison, 36,000 illegal migrants were apprehended during the first two months of 2020.

The Biden administration faced additional pressure when it became known that teachers in San Diego would begin educating migrant children in person at schools, while 130,000 local students will be studying from home via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.