PSYCH! Trump Says Comparing Biden to Jimmy Carter is an Insult — to Carter

Donald Trump has said comparisons between US President Joe Biden and former office-holder Jimmy Carter are a burn — to Carter.
"It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter," Trump mused in a statement. "Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis."
"First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis," Trump said.
"Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!”
Carter's downfall was the Iranian hostage crisis following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He lost the 1980 election to Republican Ronald Reagan in the wake of the botched commando raid he ordered in an attempt to free the hostages taken at the US embassy in Tehran.
