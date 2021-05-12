Ellen DeGeneres to Cancel Talk Show Amid Plunging Ratings After Bullying Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres will reportedly cancel her long-running talk show After the next season — with ratings plummeting after a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal.
A source close to DeGeneres told the Daily Mail that she "has had enough and told her team that she's done" after 18 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes.
"She's promised one more season after this one and will exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season," the source said. "The ratings have tanked and have been truly appalling this year and Ellen knows her time is up."
"The show has bled viewers since the toxic environment around Ellen and her show was made public," the source said.
Three senior producers left the show in August 2020 after a slew of allegations from staff, including racism and sexual harassment.
DeGeneres apologised to her aggrieved underlings in the first episode of her new season a month later — recorded in front of a bizarre virtual audience on suspended video screens, admitting that the "toxic work environment" backstage had undermined her public image as the "be kind lady".
All comments
Show new comments (0)