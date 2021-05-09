Register
20:04 GMT09 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    House Democrats Reportedly Make New Push to Get Trump’s Tax Returns

    © AP Photo / Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106220/69/1062206980_0:125:4848:2852_1200x675_80_0_0_5d00683c4ada586d102692b300d62269.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105091082842634-house-democrats-reportedly-make-new-push-to-get-trumps-tax-returns/

    Congressional Democrats have been chomping at the bit to dig around the former president and real estate mogul’s tax returns for years, hoping to find something incriminating. Lawmakers stepped up their efforts in the wake of the 2020 election after efforts to legally bar him from running again in 2024 fell through.

    House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney is pressing a federal judge to comply with a subpoena to release of Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, The Guardian reports, citing a source said to be familiar with the situation.

    The New York Democrat, who was picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to succeed Representative Elijah Cummings after his death in 2019, has an ongoing personal feud with Trump, with the former president accusing her of winning her primary race by fraud after it triggered a lawsuit last year over New York State’s handling of mail-in ballots.

    In January, in the aftermath of the Capitol riots, Maloney called on the president to be removed from office, either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th amendment, a constitutional amendment dealing with succession in the event that a president dies or is incapacitated from being able to perform his or her duties.

    A lawyer representing congressional Democrats filed a motion in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on the tax returns matter last week, arguing that “because [Trump] is no longer the incumbent, the constitutional separation-of-powers principles that were the foundation of the Supreme Court’s recent decision are significantly diminished.”

    The Supreme Court denied Congress the ability to see the then-president’s tax records in a ruling last year, basing its decision on the need to preserve the separation of powers between the branches of government.

    If Maloney’s committee is successful in its legal bid, it could lead to the publication of Trump’s returns in the media, because Congress is not made to abide by grand jury secrecy rules.

    Despite ruling against the congressional request for access to the tax returns, Supreme Court denied Trump the right to keep his tax records private from investigators on 1 March.

    US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, 12 December 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May/File Photo
    © REUTERS / CHERISS MAY
    Watergate Whistleblower John Dean Says ‘Matter of How Many Days’ Until Trump Indicted
    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, is pursuing a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s family business, filing a subpoena against Trump’s tax agents – Mazars USA, in mid-2019, on the basis of allegations that Trump paid off two women to keep them quiet about affairs they’d allegedly had with him ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign. The probe, which includes tax returns for the period from January 2011 through August 2019, has since expanded and suggests that Trump may have engaged in criminal tax evasion.

    The former president has repeatedly accused Democrats of using the tax issue as part of the years-long politically motivated “witch hunt” against him and denies doing anything wrong.

    The Democratic Party is clinging to the tax returns issue as one possible way to stop Trump from running again in 2024, with the former president continuing to dominate over potential rivals inside the Republican Party and maintaining solid support among a base convinced that he was “robbed” of victory in 2020.

    Related:

    ‘It Just Never Ends’: Trump’s Tax Returns Handed Over to Manhattan Prosecutor After Lengthy Battle
    Trump Says Biden's Corporate Tax Hikes Would 'Crush American Workers' in Gift to China
    Trump Banned From Facebook; Domestic Spying Expands; Amazon Pays No Taxes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse