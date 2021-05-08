Register
16:42 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, speaks with President Donald Trump during a bill signing ceremony for the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington.

    ‘Warmongering Fool’ vs ‘Cheeto Jesus’: What’s Behind Republicans’ Push to Purge Liz Cheney?

    © AFP 2021 / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082834168_0:112:3072:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_6f4d96f1da0e9bfff9cb9d995734450c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105081082834198-warmongering-fool-vs-cheeto-jesus-whats-behind-republicans-push-to-purge-liz-cheney/

    Liz Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of once powerful GOP grandee and Iraq War architect Dick Cheney, is again facing expulsion from the leadership of her own party over her stance on Donald Trump – a representative of the more assertively anti-globalist, less aggressively interventionist wing of the Republican Party.

    Senior GOP leaders are plotting a new push to purge Liz Cheney, one of the most vocal leaders of the "Never-Trump Republicans"-turned-darling of Democrats and liberal mainstream media, over her latest effort to purge the party of Trumpists.

    Cheney, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, the number three job in the legislative chamber, has been under attack from the pro-Trump wing of her party since January after she joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president over the 6 January riots in a bid to prevent him from ever running for office again. Pro-Trump Republicans, furious over her decision to vote blue, sought to kick Cheney out of the GOP’s leadership, or even remove her from the party altogether, over her impeachment stance. The impeachment trial, Trump’s second, collapsed in the Senate in February, weeks after the former president was already out of office.

    At the time, senior members of the GOP’s neoconservative old guard, from former President George W. Bush to former Bush and Trump White House official John "Never Saw a War He Didn’t Like" Bolton, came out in Cheney’s defence, with Bolton suggesting that the Republicans managed to avoid a “disaster” by voting to keep Cheney in her post. Cheney survived removal by a 145-61 vote (a 2/3 vote was required to replace her), only to be censured by Republicans in her own home state of Wyoming days later in a 74-8 leadership vote.

    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    ‘Warmongering Fool’ vs ‘Cheeto Jesus’

    Cheney dismissed the censure motion and continued her crusade against the New York real-estate mogul, who walloped all of his more traditional Republican opponents in 2016, including the Bush dynasty’s Jeb (!) Bush, before winning the presidency and setting the GOP on a new paleoconservative course ostensibly aimed at bringing manufacturing jobs back to America and reducing foreign entanglements.

    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, center, speaks as candidates, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, listen, during the Republican presidential debate sponsored by CNN, Salem Media Group and the Washington Times at the University of Miami, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, center, speaks as candidates, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, listen, during the Republican presidential debate sponsored by CNN, Salem Media Group and the Washington Times at the University of Miami, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
    Late last month, Trump attacked Cheney in his traditional bombastic fashion after she announced that she was considering a presidential run, claiming that she was “polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party”. Trump, who bragged in his farewell address about being the “first president who has started no new wars”, went on to call Cheney a “warmongering fool” and suggested that she wanted to keep US troops deployed in the Middle East and Afghanistan “for another 19 years”.

    Throughout her years in politics, Cheney has marketed herself as a proponent of traditional Republican policies from the pre-Trump era, including support for military adventurism abroad and the Bush-era foreign policy of pre-emptive invasions of other countries.

    That brings us to the events of this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, senior House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, party whip and the GOP’s House number two, threw their weight behind fellow GOP lawmaker Elise Stefanik’s new push to oust Cheney, with Trump immediately announcing his support for Stefanik as the Wyoming congresswoman’s replacement as House Republican Conference chair. The vote to oust Cheney will take place on 12 May, once again requiring 2/3 support from the Republican caucus to succeed.
    U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) stands behind Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) as he addresses reporters following a weekly House Republican caucus meeeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) stands behind Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) as he addresses reporters following a weekly House Republican caucus meeeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 20, 2021.

    In comments caught by a hot mic, McCarthy revealed that he had “had it” with Cheney and had “lost confidence” in her ability to lead, and suggested that she’s “got real problems”.

    Cheney’s supporters again came to her defence, with Meghan McCain, daughter of the late senator John McCain, another Never-Trump Republican, going on The View to accuse the GOP of “shivving [Cheney] for her going on television multiple times and saying that the election wasn’t stolen, and for refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus”, (i.e. Trump). McCain went on to play the gender card, accusing Republicans of seeking to get rid of smart female leaders and trying to turn Congress into a “sausage fest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill”.
    In this May 3, 2014 file photo, Meghan McCain, and Sen. John McCain attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington
    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    In this May 3, 2014 file photo, Meghan McCain, and Sen. John McCain attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington

    On Thursday, in a final shot across the bow ahead of next Wednesday’s vote, Liz Cheney published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she warned that the GOP was “at a turning point” and that “history is watching us” amid Trump’s continuing influence on the party.

    In the op-ed, the congresswoman accused Trump of fomenting violence by refusing to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, and of “seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work – confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law”. Cheney went on to tout herself as a “conservative Republican”, a fighter against “the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality”, and urged her fellow party members not to join “Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo” the 2020 election.

    Aware of the former president’s continued popularity among the Republican base, Cheney suggested that “while embracing or ignoring Trump’s statements might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our party and our country”. She added that she would continue to “defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process”, “no matter what the short-term political consequences might be”.

    A 3D-printed Facebook Like symbol is displayed inverted in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    GOP Heavyweights Slam Big Tech Over Trump Facebook Ban, Fueling 2024 Campaign Rumors
    In addition to the new breed of Republican leaders Trump brought into the party in the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections, Republican leaders’ continued fealty to Trump in the wake of 2020 and resistance to returning to a pre-Trump era is largely explicable by opinion polling.

    According to a recent poll by SSRS, two-thirds of Republicans continue to believe or suspect that the election was stolen from Trump. A separate poll by NBC News found that some 44 percent of Republicans support the former president more than they do the Republican Party itself. That means that as long as Trump and his followers continue to dominate their party’s politics, anti-Trump forces won’t be able to return the party to its Bush-Cheney "glory days".
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse