'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' Twitter Account Gets Suspended a Day After Launch

Former US President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter and Facebook indefinitely following claims that his rhetoric and social media posts led to the Capitol Hill riot on 6 January. The move has prompted the outspoken politician to look for alternatives.

Just a day after Donald Trump launched his personal ‘communications platform’ following bans on his social media accounts, Twitter has moved to suspend the account, which was meant to share posts from the ex-president’s website ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’.

The account - @DJTDesk – purportedly created by Trump’s communications team and aides, earlier said it will distribute “posts copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS”.

“Not Trump Tweeting”, the bio added, amid the platform’s ban on the ex-president’s statements following the storming of the Capitol on 6 January, which opponents blamed Trump for.

Shortly after the account was launched, the #RemoveTrumpJack hashtag went viral on the platform, as opponents called on CEO Jack Dorsey to get rid of content featuring Trump.

As of Wednesday evening, the account was suspended, citing the violation of Twitter rules.

At the time of the writing, the ‘Desk’ website was also unavailable, with the link redirecting users to Trump’s campaign funding page instead of the Twitter-like feed seen previously.

© Photo : Screenshot Link to "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" page

When launched, Trump’s team declared the new platform a “beacon of freedom” and a “place to speak freely and safely” amid the ex-president’s absence from social media.

Apart from Twitter, Trump also lost his Facebook and Instagram accounts on 7 January, with the Oversight Board upholding this decision on Wednesday. The watchdog claimed that “Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimised violence.”

Meanwhile, the Board was not satisfied with Facebook’s move to suspend the former head of state indefinitely, giving the platform six months to decide whether his account should be restored after a set period or deleted forever.