Biden Calls for 'Peace and Tranquility No Matter What Verdict Is' in Chauvin Trial

President Biden has commented on the imminent delivery of the verdict in the Chauvin trial, saying he was "praying" that the verdict would be the right one, and that what America needs more than anything at this moment is "peace and tranquility."
"I spent time with [George Floyd's] little daughter Gianna, she's this beautiful child, and his brother, both brothers, matter of fact. So I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling," Biden said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after speaking with the Floyd family.
"They're a good family, and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is. I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is - I think it's overwhelming, in my view," the president added.
