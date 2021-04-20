Jimmy Carter Expresses Condolences Over Former VP Walter Mondale Death

Ex-US President Jimmy Carter issued statement on Monday regarding the death of Walter Mondale, who served as vice president under the Carter's administration from 1977 to 1981.
Carter noted that he considers Mondale as “the best vice president” in American history.
Fritz use his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today,” he noted.
Statement from Jimmy Carter on the passing of Walter Mondale is below. pic.twitter.com/SOqAmTSYo6— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 20, 2021
Mondale died at the age of 93 in Minneapolis, according to a statement from his family, who hasn't revealed the cause of the death.
