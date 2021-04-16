American Filmmaker Praises US Navy's UFO Video as 'the Best Footage the World Has Ever Seen'

The objects that appeared on the footage and named the "Sphere", the "Acorn", and the "Metallic Blimp", remain unidentified, with some claiming they were nothing but weather balloons or foreign spy drones.

American filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who is in possession of US Navy videos and photos showing purported Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), has touted the footage as unique, something that he argued may well be authentic.

"This is explosive information. This is probably the best UFO military-filmed footage certainly that I've ever seen, but I think also that the world has ever seen", Corbell told Fox News.

He referred to the UFOs as "an extraordinary piece of technology", adding that "whoever is operating these technologies are far more advanced than anything we have in the US arsenal and that should be a warning sign".

"We need to find out the intent of the operators of these vehicles", Corbell insisted, apparently suggesting that the alleged UFOs on the footage are not weather balloons or foreign spy drones as some asserted.

"These craft are not pushing something out the back to go forward. They are gravitationally propelled craft that are transmedium — that can go from space to air to sea without destruction", the filmmaker argued.

He spoke after the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the newly surfaced videos and images of the UFOs filmed by US Navy personnel. Today, UFOs are also referred to as "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" (UAPs) or Anomalous Aerial Vehicles (AAVs).

"I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAPTF [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations", Department of Defence (DOD) spokesperson Susan Gough said.

She made it clear that the Pentagon would not publicly discuss the matter "to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries".

The sightings, which apart from Corbell were leaked to reporter George Knapp, include an 18-second video of three "pyramid-shaped" craft hovering over the USS Russell in July 2019 as well as images of three other mysterious objects, one of which was reportedly shared online last year.

The National UFO Reporting Centre, for its part, claimed that last year saw at least 7,263 UAP sightings in the US, as compared to 5,796 the year before.

The centre's director, Peter Davenport, was cited by Fox News as saying that "generally, we are getting more of what appear to be legitimate sightings of actual UFOs then [sic] was the case even a few years ago".

The remarks come a few months before the planned release of a US intelligence community report, detailing everything the White House knows about the UFOs.