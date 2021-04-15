'Call Me When You're an American': South Dakota Governor Pledges to Reject Migrants

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, took to Twitter on Wednesday to informally proclaim her state will not be accepting so-called "illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate."
"My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you're an American."
South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you're an American.— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 14, 2021
Unlike her Nebraska counterpart, Noem did not issue a formal, accompanying executive order alongside her social media statement.
Later Wednesday, Noem blasted US President Joe Biden, citing reports claiming "TERRORISTS [sic] have been apprehended at the southern [US] border."
"President Trump secured our border by vetting individuals coming in and tightening our refugee programs," she stated, claiming Biden's administration "destroyed that progress."
"Biden won't even call the border crisis what it is: a CRISIS. Now he wants states to bail him out. No way," Noem tweeted, along with "#BidenBorderCrisis."
Recent reports have estimated the Biden administration is allocating approximately $60 million a week to maintain the Department of Health and Human Services facilities that house at least 16,000 migrant children.
Officials from Long Beach, California, agreed to offer temporary housing for up to 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children, following a unanimous 9-0 vote by the City Council earlier this month. The selected site will be the Long Beach Convention Center.
