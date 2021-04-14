Register
23:08 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas.

    New Photos Show Expanded Migrant Facility in Donna, TX, as Border Crisis Continues

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082633101_0:96:3072:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_2b13e38b7aaa3e51ddd80a67112ec007.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104141082632647-new-photos-show-expanded-migrant-facility-in-donna-tx-as-border-crisis-continues/

    The Biden administration has described the border situation as a "challenge" instead of a "crisis," while blaming the Trump administration for limiting legal asylum options. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of exacerbating the situation by scrapping Trump-era border measures.

    A US government-run sheltering facility for illegal migrants crossing the southern border of the United States, in Donna, Texas, has more than doubled in size in recent weeks, Fox News reported on Wednesday

    According to the report, authorities are scrambling to find space to accommodate an overwhelming influx of underage people crossing the border, and new photos made by the outlet using drones show the degree to which the migrant facility has expanded since March 23.

    According to the outlet, more than 4,000 migrants in detention were seen crammed into "pods," each containing 500-600 people. Each pod should have a maximum of 32 participants, according to the rules.

    ​Earlier, a number of reporters and lawmakers took pictures of migrants crammed together in overcrowded facilities as officials struggled to process them at the Donna center, which has resulted in some of the most famous photos of the crisis so far.

    ​It's one of the measures taken by the Biden administration to deal with the influx. The Department of Health and Human Services reported earlier this month that an emergency intake center in Donna will be opened to house up to 1,500 adolescents near the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) center.

    According to the statement, the additional capacity "is urgently needed to manage the increasing numbers" of migrant children." The platform is only meant to be temporary.
    Migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft that smuggled them into the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River in Roma, Texas, Sunday, March 28, 2021
    © AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
    Migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft that smuggled them into the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River in Roma, Texas, Sunday, March 28, 2021

    The CBP announced the construction of a new temporary processing center for illegal migrants in Donna in early February, according to a statement from the authorities the new facility is "weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene."

    "The 185,000 square foot facility sits on 40 acres.  The temporary facility was built to provide processing capacity for Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is undergoing renovation," the statement read.

    Since President Joe Biden took office in January and reversed some of his predecessor Donald Trump's hardline policies, the United States has been facing the steepest increase in illegal migration in years.

    Customs and Border Protection data released on Thursday showed that border apprehensions in the United States increased by more than 70% in March.

    Last Thursday, the Custom and Border Protection data revealed that US border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded make up the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

    Among other things, Republicans have criticized the new administration for abolishing the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and ending the construction of the wall at the southern border.

    Related:

    'Most Americans Do Not Want Unlimited Illegal Migration', Political Consultant on US Border Surge
    House Minority Whip Calls Situation on US-Mexico Border 'International Disgrace' for US
    ‘Missing at the Border’: GOP Lawmaker Puts VP Harris’s Face on Milk Carton as Border Crisis Deepens
    Biden to Nominate Critic of Trump Border Policies to Lead US Customs Agency, Reports Suggest
    Republicans Claim US-Mexican Border Situation ‘Spiralling Out of Control’
    Tags:
    border, US border, migrant rights, migrant camp, migrants, migrant crisis, Migrant Crisis, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse