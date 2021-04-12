Register
06:41 GMT12 April 2021
    Men jump on the hood of a police car after a family said a man was shot and killed by law enforcement on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

    Protesters Clash With Cops, Jump on Police Cars in Minnesota After Officer-Involved Shooting

    © AP Photo / Christian Monterrosa
    Earlier in the day, Brooklyn Center Police Department issued a statement, saying that a shooting incident had taken place on Sunday, as officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation and determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant. When taken into custody, the driver attempted to get back into the car and was fatally shot by a cop.

    Crowds of protesters flocked the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday, clashing with police, jumping on police vehicles, smashing windshields and throwing bricks, footage shared on social media shows.

    The unrest commenced after earlier on Sunday, a police officer fatally shot a driver after pulling him over for a traffic violation and discovering "an outstanding warrant". The driver, according to police, attempted to go back into the vehicle as officers tried to take him in custody, and one of the cops shot the man.

    The driver then continued to move for "several blocks" before crashing into another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures taken by paramedics.

    Following the killing, protesters gathered in the area, reportedly tearing down crime scene tape. Videos shared in social media show people jumping on police cars, breaking windshields and confronting law enforcement officers who were deployed to stop the unrest.

    A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.
    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.

    Music can be heard playing in the background, and some are seen waving Black Lives Matter flags and holding up posters reading "Justice for George".

    According to one video, the alleged mother of the victim called on protesters to stop the violence.

    ​Another video shows a protester moving to pick up a concrete block while standing near a police car and being shot by an officer.

    ​An investigation into the Sunday shooting has been launched, with Brooklyn Center Police Department saying it is believed that body-worn cameras and dash cameras were active during the altercation.

    According to local media reports, the name of the victim was Daunte Wright, 20. CBS Minnesota reported, citing the victim's mother, that he had called her to say that he was being pulled over and that the officers had asked him about insurance. The call was reportedly then ended by an officer, and the mother heard someone telling her son not to run.

    The fatal shooting took place in Minnesota, where in May 2020 a black man named George Floyd died at hands of a white police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until the former was dead. Floyd's death caused nationwide protests against brutality and racism by US police, some of which evolved into violent riots.

    Chauvin is currently on trial, charged with second-degree murder. He denies the charges.

    Black Lives Matter, shooting, Minneapolis, police, US
