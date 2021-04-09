Register
00:01 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington December 11, 2019

    US House Ethics Committee Probing Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Misconduct Allegations

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587786_0:0:2853:1605_1200x675_80_0_0_a138ae1be513c0dba24198afa6c09755.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104091082588356-us-house-ethics-committee-probing-rep-matt-gaetz-over-misconduct-allegations/

    It was reported Thursday that Joel Greenberg, an acquaintance of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), may serve as a witness in the US Department of Justice's probe into federal sex trafficking claims made against the congressman. Gaetz has denied the allegations and claimed the DoJ's investigation is part of an "organized criminal extortion" plot.

    Amid reports of Greenberg possibly reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors, the US House Committee on Ethics announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into a litany of misconduct allegations leveled against Gaetz in recent weeks. 

    "The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," the news release detailed. 

    The issuance, approved by Chairman Rep. Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL), and Ranking Member Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-ID), highlighted that the public disclosure of the committee's review "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred." 

    No further details were provided. 

    The congressional committee's announcement comes just hours before Gaetz is scheduled to take the stage as the keynote speaker for the Women for America First's "Save America Summit." 

    Friday night's "BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass" dinner, is being held in Florida, at Trump National Doral Miami. 

    Gaetz has denied all allegations, including those related to the underage sex trafficking claims raised in the ongoing DoJ probe. He tweeted late last month that he and his father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, have been cooperating with federal authorities to thwart an organized criminal extortion plot "involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million." 

    Former US President Donald Trump has also pushed back against reports that the 38-year-old congressman asked for a preemptive pardon. 

    "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump wrote in an April 7 statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." 

    Furthermore, Greenberg has not officially accepted a plea deal, despite his lawyer's ominous statement following a federal court hearing in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. 

    "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today," attorney Fritz Scheller said. 

    Greenberg, a former tax collector, has been hit with 33 federal charges. 

    During Greenberg's Friday arraignment, US Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman entered a not guilty plea in relation to 22 of the charges leveled against the former tax collector. The charges relate to allegations of embezzlement and fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal loans for defunct companies. 

    Neither Greenberg nor his attorney appeared in court that day. 

    The remaining 11 charges relate to allegations of sex trafficking and identity theft. Gaetz's once-public Venmo payments to Greenberg have raised questions about the congressman's possible involvement in the alleged crime. 

    The deadline for Greenberg's plea agreement has been set for May 15. 

    Related:

    Embattled Matt Gaetz Reportedly Showed Nude Pics of His Alleged Female Sex Partners to Lawmakers
    Matt Gaetz Played 'Harry Potter' Inspired Sex Competition Game With Florida Lawmakers, Report Claims
    Meghan Mccain Calls For Matt Gaetz’s Resignation Amid Growing Sex Scandal
    'Not a Monk, Certainly Not a Criminal': Gaetz Won't Resign, Slams 'Biden DoJ' for 'False' Sex Claims
    Matt Gaetz Gets 'Women For America First' Invite at Trump Hotel as Sex-Trafficking Allegations Swirl
    Tags:
    Matt Gaetz, allegations, misconduct, US House Ethics Committee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse