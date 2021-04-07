Matt Gaetz Gets 'Women For America First' Invite at Trump Hotel as Sex-Trafficking Allegations Swirl

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has seen his political image take a nosedive in recent days over a slew of scandalous accusations, including suggesting that he was involved in Harry Potter-styled sex games and showed pics of naked women to colleagues.

Women for America First has picked Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to speak at its Save America Summit at Trump National Doral Hotel this week despite unresolved sex trafficking allegations against him.

Announcing the congressman’s participation, the organisation, which is led by Donald Trump’s fierce supporter Amy Kremer, said it was an honour to invite “fearless” Gaetz to headline the summit.

Join me at Trump Doral Friday!



Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation. https://t.co/FxkgaZqeC8 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 6, 2021

“Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda,” the group wrote.

The Florida devotee thanked the group for sharing his “vision” for America’s future.

But many Twitter users suggested that the announcement was just a bad joke in light of the claims that Gaetz had trafficked a minor from another state for sex – not a “vision” people were willing to share.

And how wacky is the #GQP, that a women's group is celebrating an accused sex trafficker! — Sue (@CAMadScientist) April 6, 2021

This is the best Saturday Night Live bit I’ve seen in ages! — Totie Fields to Block 🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@z_baruch) April 6, 2021

Because Harvey Weinstein turned it down? — ⭐️ Merrill - sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) April 6, 2021

Did they invite him? Or is he forcing himself on the group? — Beverly/USN VET (@BeverlyHaHa) April 7, 2021

Just don’t sext with him. He shows the pictures to his buddies in the Freedumb caucus in Congress — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) April 7, 2021

Supporting someone under federal investigation for the sex trafficking of underaged girls is not going to age well. Good thing many people will probably save this tweet after you inevitably delete it so you can be forever reminded of your display of complete and utter repugnance. — Michael (@stillperfect72) April 6, 2021

The New York Times reported at the end of March that Gaetz, 38, was facing an investigation from the Justice Department for allegedly violating sex trafficking laws two years ago, when he apparently paid a 17-year-old girl to travel with him and have sex.

The probe, in which Gaetz claims to be just a “subject” and not a “target,” is reportedly part of a broader examination into criminal deeds by his Florida ally Joel Greenberg.

Gaetz has so far dismissed the “false sex allegations,” which also include speculation that he was a fan of showing fellow congressmen nudes on his phone, scrolled though “sugar daddy” websites with Greenberg, and took part in Harry Potter-style sex games.

But the Florida representative says the “trafficking” claims are part of a larger scheme to extract $25 million from his family that were leaked to the news in an attempt to “thwart” the FBI's probe into the “extortion” plan.

According to Gaetz, the idea that he was travelling somewhere with a minor is “verifiably false” and he's “absolutely confident” that he was not been involved with anyone under 18. Despite growing calls to resign, he's signalled that he's has no plans to leave his long-term spot in Congress.