The Juniors’ Wrangle: Hunter Biden Hits Back at Don Trump Jr.’s Gibe

Days earlier, Donald Trump’s eldest son jumped at a chance to jeer at his fellow first son, Hunter Biden, after the latter revealed in a promo-campaign for his memoir that he used to have real issues with substances.

Hunter Biden has directed a jab at Donald Trump Jr. during a recent television appearance, amid the persisting war of words between the two.

Biden Jr. said after being asked on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” if it drove him “crazy” to hear someone “like Donald Trump Jr.” claiming that a double standard exists for how the two are scrutinized and chastised.

Biden said “it is wildly comical, that’s putting it lightly” that Don Jr. would argue he would be prosecuted should he throw himself into the same business as Hunter.

The 51-year-old author of a new memoir, “Beautiful Things,” went on to boast that he had “learned” to not “spend too much time thinking about them,” in an apparent reference to the Trumps and his father’s other political rivals.

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Kimmel replied, tongue-in-cheek.

While promoting the memoir this week, the fist son gained media attention as he said he perhaps wound up smoking “Parmesan cheese” during his drug binge, as he “spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine.”

He went on to recount how his father, vice-president at the time, dropped in to see him, having sent back Secret Service agents, and has called him ever since every night to make sure everything is fine.

Trump Jr. instantly weighed in, trolling his fellow first son over his candid recollections in an array of Instagram posts, with the latest one coming out on Thursday.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Asked by Kimmel if he had ever met the younger Trump, Biden said he didn’t think so.

“Not that I know of, but I’ve been in some pretty rough places.”

Probe Targeting Hunter

In the immediate run-up to the 4 November election, The Post published a trove of leaked emails allegedly originating from Hunter Biden’s laptop that raised questions about his then-candidate father’s ties to his son’s foreign business ventures, including China’s companies and Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas implicated in a corruption scandal.

His position at the board of the purportedly corrupt energy company, where his monthly pay amounted to “as much as $50,000” — “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father was the “point man” on the US’ then policies in Ukraine, the follow-up report in the Senate Republicans’ investigation stated.

In December, the younger Biden announced that he was under federal investigation, which is believed to be focused on tax fraud.

The younger Biden has denied any wrongdoing, and insisted there is no question of any plea deal in the Justice Department probe.

Addressing the matter, Trump Jr., for his part, argued that the overall scrutiny and ado around the case would be far greater if he had been in Hunter’s place.