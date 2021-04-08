US Def Sec Austin Leaves 10 April For Overseas Trip to Israel, Germany, UK, NATO HQ - Pentagon

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, appointed by president Joe Biden on 22 January, earlier said that Russia and China are the main challenges for US, adding that Beijing remains top competitor due to its “ascent and the scope and scale” of military modernization.

US secretary of defense Lloyd Austin is going to carry out official visits to Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom starting from 10 April, the Pentagon announced on Thursday in a statement.

He will also visit NATO headquarters in Belgium to discuss "how the Alliance is tackling destabilizing behavior by Russia, a rising China, terrorism, and global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change."

"Secretary Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States' commitment to deterrence and defense, burden sharing, and enduring trans-Atlantic security," the statement reads.

Austin is going to meet top civilian and military officials. Whith Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister of defense Benjamin Gantz he will discuss strategic partnership and country's Qualitative Military Edge.

In Germany, Austin scheduled meetings with German minister of defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy adviser Dr. Jan Hecker, to "reinforce the value" the US contributes on the bilateral defense relationship with “one of closest NATO allies.”

“Other topics of discussion include combating the malign influence of our shared strategic rivals, and continued dialogue on US force posture in Germany and elsewhere,” the paper reads.

The trip will also include the US European Command and US Africa Command headquarters in Germany to meet with US troops and senior commanders and "highlight his vision for security interests in the region."

In the end Austin will travel to the Britain for a meeting with Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace to "reaffirm the importance of US-UK defense cooperation to meet global security challenges."

Austin had already visited India, Afghanistan and Japan.

The US Senate confirmed Austin as Secretary of Defense on 22 January. Addressing earlier issues on American defense, he claimed that China is US’ “most serious global competitor” because of its rapid military development and Beijing poses a threat to the US in space.

He also blamed Russia in the latest cyber attacks against IT company SolarWinds, despite the fact that Kremlin has been repeatedly denying any involvement, saying that Washington hadn’t provided any evidence.