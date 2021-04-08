Register
21:48 GMT08 April 2021
    Screenshot from a video allegedly filmed on scene of the shooting incident in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday, 8 April 2021

    Shooting in Texas Leaves at Least 7 People Injured, Suspect at Large

    The shooting incident took place in the city of Bryan in Texas, approximately after 2:30 p.m. local time, according to reports. The manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

    A shooting incident in Bryan left at least 7 people injured on Thursday, according to police.

    "Multiple patient shooting. At least 7 people shot. 501 Industrial Blvd, Bryan, TX," the law enforcement alert said.

    Several people are in critical condition, according to local media.

    The suspect, who was reportedly armed with a semi-automatic rifle, remains at large.

    "We received a call of a shooting here at 350 Stone City Drive. Officers responded, they found several victims. They're checking the area, checking the building for more victims. Right now the subject is at large," Bryan Police Department Officer Lt. Jason James said in a press conference.

    Local media outlet KBTX 3 reported that local Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time.

    The motive or description of the shooter remains unclear.

    The Bryan incident comes after two recent deadly shootings in Boulder and Atlanta, which took 10 and 8 lives respectively. In wake of these shootings, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced what it described as "six initial actions" to address gun violence, particularly ledging to stop the proliferation of "ghost guns", implement a "red flag" legislation that would allow to temporarily bar people of concern from accessing weapons.

    On Thursday, Joe Biden also called to eliminate gun manufacturers from the legal immunity they receive from the Congress.

    "The only industry in America, a billion dollar industry that can’t be sued, exempt from being sued are gun manufacturers", Biden said.

    The president's initiative on gun control sparked debates and prompted criticism from some, particularly from the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, who accused Biden of threatening the rights provided to the American citizens by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution that reads that the right of Americans to bear arms shall not be infringed.

