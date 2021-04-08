Register
18:46 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington.

    Biden Calls for Ending Legal Immunity for Gun Manufacturers

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    341
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574561_0:9:1928:1094_1200x675_80_0_0_ae831fcc52b0e71d3a24791f20d39bca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104081082574659-biden-calls-for-ending-legal-immunity-for-gun-manufacturers/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to eliminate legal immunity for gun manufacturers when their products are involved in mass shootings.

    "We should... eliminate gun manufacturers from the immunity they receive from the Congress. The only industry in America, a billion dollar industry that can’t be sued, exempt from being sued are gun manufacturers", Biden said in televised remarks.

    Biden singled out the initiative as the one thing he would ask for if "the Lord came down" for his wish.

    The US president announced a series of executive orders and requests for legislative action to address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

    "Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment. Every day in this country, 360 people are shot. Every single day 106 of them die", Biden said.

    His executive orders direct the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of "ghost guns" - those that do not have a serial number, cannot be traced by law enforcement and are often distributed as self-assembly kits. The Justice Department will also propose a rule to further regulate the use of stabilising braces that turn handguns into short-barreled rifles. It will also publish a model "red flag" legislation for states that can be used to bar people of concern from accessing firearms.

    This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows ghost guns on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. Families of those killed and wounded in a rural California shooting rampage in 2017 are suing manufacturers and sellers of ghost gun kits that provide easy-to-assemble firearm parts that make it difficult to track or regulate owners.
    © AP Photo / Haven Daley
    This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. Families of those killed and wounded in a rural California shooting rampage in 2017 are suing manufacturers and sellers of "ghost gun" kits that provide easy-to-assemble firearm parts that make it difficult to track or regulate owners.

    Additionally, Biden nominated gun control advocate David Chipman to serve as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

    "There is much more that Congress can do to help that effort. And they can do it right now. They have offered plenty of thoughts and prayers... but they passed not a single federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers, time for some action", Biden said.

    He specifically called for bills to close loopholes that allow bypassing background checks and urged to institute a permanent ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

    Biden’s bid was prompted by recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado which claimed 18 lives.

    "You probably didn’t hear it, but between those two incidents, less than one week apart, there are more than 850 additional shootings - 850 - that took the lives of more than 250 people and left 500 injured. This is an epidemic for God’s sake and it has to stop", Biden said.

    He estimated that gun violence costs the country $250 billion annually in hospital and rehabilitation bills, legal fees and prison expenses.

    Later the same day, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing that US President Joe Biden will announce more anti-gun violence executive actions on top of the initial wave unveiled earlier in the day.

    “Today the Administration announced initial actions to address gun violence, there will be more. That is absolutely his commitment. He also will use the power of his presidency, his voice, his political will to advocate for actions in Congress", Psaki said. "He also recognizes that there are incredible roles to be played by many of the gun safety groups and leaders that were here today who have helped pass laws in states across the country on everything from background checks to red flag laws."
    Tags:
    immunity, guns, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse