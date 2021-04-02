Register
18:34 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump makes a phone call as he golfs at Trump National Golf Club on 26 November 2020 in Sterling, Virginia.

    Campaign Nucleus: Trump Using New Online Platform Protects Him From ‘Cancel Culture’, Report Says

    © AFP 2021 / TASOS KATOPODIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    262
    Subscribe

    In March, a Trump adviser announced that the former US president would soon return to social media "with his own platform". The former president was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and a range of other platforms after January's deadly riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

    Former US President Donald Trump and some GOP members are now using an online platform created by a former campaign manager for Trump​ “to protect” conservatives from “cancel culture”, Fox News reported on Friday.

    The news outlet cited unnamed sources as saying that the Campaign Nucleus platform is "uncancellable" and that it has been helping Trump get his messages out to journalists and supporters since he was permanently banned from most social media platforms in January after the riots in the Washington Capitol.

    “He has re-emerged via Nucleus. Social media companies won’t let his voice out, but with Nucleus, he can do what he wants and communicate with the world,” one source claimed.

    The source added that the website’s social media section is “70 percent to 80 percent complete”, with plans to launch the tools fully expected to be implemented by the end of 2021.

    The source also asserted that Trump and his team are in the process of creating their own social media platform, separate from Campaign Nucleus.

    They are “moving forward. And President Trump will have his voice back one way or another,” the insiders said.

    As for the Campaign Nucleus platform, it was created by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale back in March 2016, and the platform touts itself as “the only automated digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organisations”.

    “Stop wasting time using big tech platforms to reach audiences. Talk to people directly,” says Campaign Nucleus' website, which allows users to send emails, text messages and statements to the media and press, as well as send mail via the US Postal Service.

    Ex-POTUS Banned From Major Social Media Platforms

    Trump was banned from most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube and Discord after the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

    Social media platforms defended their decision to ban the president by claiming that Trump incited the Capitol violence and should not be allowed to have a platform.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    'Step Closer to Orwell's 1984': Facebook Bans Video of Trump's Interview With Daughter-in-Law
    The US House's article of impeachment then charged the president with incitement to insurrection, but the Senate finally acquitted the former  POTUS.

    Trump himself denied all charges and condemned the social media giants for an attempt to "silence" him. He insisted that his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally on 6 January never urged supporters to storm the Congress building and he condemned the actions of the rioters himself.

    Related:

    Trump's 'Social Media Comeback' Appears to Be Fake, Senior Aide Says
    Parler Interim CEO Invites Trump, Biden to Social Media Platform for Dialogue
    Bill Gates: Trump Should Probably Be Allowed Back on Social Media
    Tags:
    ban, platform, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse