Campaign Nucleus: Trump Using New Online Platform Protects Him From ‘Cancel Culture’, Report Says

In March, a Trump adviser announced that the former US president would soon return to social media "with his own platform". The former president was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and a range of other platforms after January's deadly riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Former US President Donald Trump and some GOP members are now using an online platform created by a former campaign manager for Trump​ “to protect” conservatives from “cancel culture”, Fox News reported on Friday.

The news outlet cited unnamed sources as saying that the Campaign Nucleus platform is "uncancellable" and that it has been helping Trump get his messages out to journalists and supporters since he was permanently banned from most social media platforms in January after the riots in the Washington Capitol.

“He has re-emerged via Nucleus. Social media companies won’t let his voice out, but with Nucleus, he can do what he wants and communicate with the world,” one source claimed.

The source added that the website’s social media section is “70 percent to 80 percent complete”, with plans to launch the tools fully expected to be implemented by the end of 2021.

The source also asserted that Trump and his team are in the process of creating their own social media platform, separate from Campaign Nucleus.

They are “moving forward. And President Trump will have his voice back one way or another,” the insiders said.

As for the Campaign Nucleus platform, it was created by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale back in March 2016, and the platform touts itself as “the only automated digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organisations”.

“Stop wasting time using big tech platforms to reach audiences. Talk to people directly,” says Campaign Nucleus' website, which allows users to send emails, text messages and statements to the media and press, as well as send mail via the US Postal Service.

Ex-POTUS Banned From Major Social Media Platforms

Trump was banned from most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube and Discord after the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

Social media platforms defended their decision to ban the president by claiming that Trump incited the Capitol violence and should not be allowed to have a platform.

The US House's article of impeachment then charged the president with incitement to insurrection, but the Senate finally acquitted the former POTUS.

Trump himself denied all charges and condemned the social media giants for an attempt to "silence" him. He insisted that his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally on 6 January never urged supporters to storm the Congress building and he condemned the actions of the rioters himself.