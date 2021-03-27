Register
21:59 GMT27 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.

    GOP Senators Say No Immigration Reform on Table Until Border 'Crisis' Resolved

    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1b/1082469621_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_4e7ef6ea181c0c2fa8ebe18ac540763c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103271082469651-gop-senators-say-no-immigration-reform-on-table-until-border-crisis-resolved/

    Earlier in the week, a delegation of Republican senators traveled to the southern US border with Mexico, delivering their reports from the middle a border crisis. Debates over the surging number of illegal immigrants under the Biden administration have continued since after the Democratic president's inauguration.

    GOP Senators on Friday asserted that any negotiations with fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill regarding immigration reform in the US will not proceed until a border crisis is resolved.

    "How can you pass an immigration bill when you have an open border?" Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, part of the Republican delegation to the border, said at a press conference. "If they want to accomplish anything on immigration and I want to help them, it would be securing the border."

    He also said that "you've got to stop the bleeding before you can take care of the problem", referring to what his fellow GOP senators describe as a border crisis. During a visit by the 18 Republicans to the border, Grassley in particular reported that border patrol agents had to protect themselves from "cartel" and also were working with a lack of space for the temporary migrant facilities, which has caused kids to be held for longer than allowed.

    "Biden Admin must stop flow of migrants &get agents back doing job Shld not hv 2b holding kids so long as result of Biden policies", he tweeted Friday.

    The Iowa senator is not alone in insisting that the border issue is a crisis which must be quickly must be resolved before work on immigration reform is done. Particularly, Senator Lindsey Graham, who, along with Democratic counterpart Dick Durbin, introduced a bill to give permanent legal status to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, noted that a solution to the amount of asylum seekers and refugees on the southern US border is a priority.

    "I’ve voted for every comprehensive immigration bill that ever came out of the US Senate," Graham said on Friday. "It is impossible for me to sit down with Dick Durbin and negotiate any solution to people already here, because if you legalize one person until you've fixed this problem, you’re going to have a human tsunami."

    Republicans were not enthusiastic about the Democratic initiative of an eight-year pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, but indicated openness to negotiation. While Graham said that he did not believe his proposal would be accepted as a standalone measure, but noted that it could trigger additional discussion.

    His remarks on the border issues were supported by another GOP senator, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina.

    "If you want to talk about immigration reform, we're prepared to, we have a crisis at the border. We have to understand, again, listening to what the folks on the ground are telling us and making sure that we have policies to secure this border," he said at the time. "You cannot possibly have a credible immigration reform proposal in Congress until you fix this crisis down here."
    Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, (R) and other members of a Republican delegation attend a press conference after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, (R) and other members of a Republican delegation attend a press conference after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.

    Earlier on Friday, other members of the Republican border delegation, Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Susan Collins, shared their reports from their border junket. Cruz tweeted several videos, one showing what he claimed to be "cartel members yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross". Collins slammed the working conditions of the border agents and said that "Mexican cartels control who crosses the border".

    Despite the outcry around the situation on the US border, President Joe Biden, during his Thursday presser, downplayed the circumstances, insisting that nothing unprecedented was happening, as "there is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March."

    At the same press conference, however, he stressed that illegal immigrants "should all be going back", reiterating his earlier stance that "now is not the time" to seek better life in the US, as the country is still coping with an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Related:

    COVID, Border Crisis & Guns Laws: Key Takeaways From Joe Biden's First Presidential Press Conference
    'Where Are You?': GOP Senator Graham Blasts AOC for Not Visiting Southern Border Amid Migrant Influx
    Video: GOP Senators Encountered 'Cartel Members', 'Traffickers' on US Border Amid Migrant Crisis
    Tags:
    border, immigration, senators, GOP, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse