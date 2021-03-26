Register
23:04 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021

    Briefing Room Showdown: Fox News Reporter Spars With Psaki Over Network’s Access to Biden

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082195919_0:254:3070:1980_1200x675_80_0_0_3b6246f9b3daa8d882aa8987a2a1a9bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103261082463338-briefing-room-showdown-fox-news-reporter-spars-with-psaki-over-networks-access-to-biden/

    Earlier, US President Joe Biden held his very first major news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, migrant crisis, and much-needed comprehensive gun control measures, among other hot-button issues. However, the event saw Biden call on every media network except Fox News.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to task on Friday after the correspondent confronted her over Biden’s failure to pick on him during the question period of the event.

    The tense exchange initially began with Doocy noting that Biden often has with him a list of journalists to call on from the pool, and that Fox News is the “only member of the five network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president.”

    Aside from Fox News, the network pool Doocy refers to includes ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN.

    “I’m just curious, is that official administration policy?” the White House correspondent asked after he failed to ask Biden anything from his “binder full of questions.”

    ​And with that, the gloves went out the window and the setting was set for several seconds’ worth of cringey, eyebrow-raising, back-and-forth remarks between the pair.

    “We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” Psaki remarked in turn, as Doocy attempted to respond. “And do I take questions from you every time I come to the briefing room? Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office, yes or no?”

    After being overtalked, Doocy eventually managed to get more than two words in, explaining that he has “only” been able to get a response from Biden when he has “shouted” out a question once the president goes down his list of reporters.

    “The president has been very generous with his time with Fox. I'm just curious about this list that he’s given. [Fox News is] the only member of the five network pool never on it dating back to when he resumed in-person events in Wilmington during the campaign,” Doocy added.

    Sidestepping Doocy’s actual question about the list of reporters, Psaki ultimately called the exchange to an end after citing their “limited time” in the briefing room. The press secretary did, however, indicate that she is “always happy to have this conversation,” and that Biden “has taken” questions from the reporter in the past.

    Doocy was not the only individual not called on during the event, as reporters from The New York Times also failed to get a question answered by Biden.

    Related:

    Psaki Says White House Is Not Supporting Democrats Who Called Cuomo to Resign
    'Is Dementia Contagious?': Psaki Slips Up, Mentions Southern Border 'Crisis' Amid Surge in Migrants
    Netizens Weigh in on 'Circle Back Psaki' After Her Anti-NRA Twitter Spat
    Jen Psaki Points Finger at Air Force Stairs After Biden Stumble
    Jen Psaki 'Not Familiar' With Report Claiming Ex-Moscow Mayor's Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5Mln
    Tags:
    News Conference, Joe Biden, Fox News, Steve Doocy, Jen Psaki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse