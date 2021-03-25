US President Joe Biden Vows to Focus on Solving Immigration, Guns Problems After COVID Pandemic

Weeks after being sworn in, US President Joe Biden has held his very first news conference. The commander-in-chief took the opportunity to address a variety of concerns among the US public, including the pandemic and the surging migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border, among others.

Appearing in his first news conference on Thursday, Biden informed reporters that his administration is continuing to work towards delivering on promises that were made early on after assuming the presidency.

Biden kicked off the highly anticipated conference by stating that the administration would be establishing a new goal to administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccines within his first 100 days in office.

"I know it's ambitious ... but no other country has come close," Biden told reporters. "I believe we can do it."

However, Biden also acknowledged that the administration has more to do when it comes to children returning to schools, and improving the economic situation so that jobless Americans can return to the workforce.

"I got elected to solve problems," the president remarked, underscoring that his term's "fundamental problem is getting people some peace of mind."

"Help is here and hope is on the way," he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW