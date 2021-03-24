Register
12:50 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollars

    Dumping the Dollar: Will China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran Create a New International Currency?

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_a0d08febdb0c2a4bca1ca240448c33b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082437606-dumping-the-dollar-will-china-russia-turkey-and-iran-create-a-new-international-currency/

    As Washington is increasing sanctions pressure on its geopolitical competitors and using the US dollar as an instrument to promote its political agenda, China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran may need to come up with a new international currency to counterbalance the greenback's hegemony, a Turkish economist suggests.

    Moscow and Beijing need to reduce sanctions risks by bolstering their technological independence, by switching to payments in their national currencies, and global currencies that serve as an alternative to the dollar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underscored on 22 March during his two-day visit to China.

    This is not the first time that Russia has called for fleeing the dollar and switching to national currencies: in July 2019 the two countries signed a deal to settle bilateral trade in their respective currencies, while in October 2019, a similar agreement was struck by Moscow and Ankara. A month earlier, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced that the Islamic Republic and Russia had agreed to carry out all financial transactions with domestic money, adding that about 30% to 40% of mutual trade between Iran and Turkey had been settled in liras and rials and the rest in euros.

    US-Led Dollar System is Pushing World to Poverty

    "[China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran] have started to gradually change the existing financial order under which the United States is imposing its interests on the whole world", notes Bartu Soral, former programme manager with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), development economist, and writer. "This is a correct, necessary, and logical step. Of course, the US is trying to 'punish' [these countries] with sanctions for the fact that these countries opposed the system".

    The Bretton Woods monetary system, created after the Second World War, gave the dollar the status of an international reserve currency, explains the economist, adding that this allowed the United States to exert pressure through the dollar and manage financial flows around the world.

    In 2017, the total volume of world trade was $74 trillion, while the total volume of financial transactions reached $1.27 quadrillion which means that the volume of financial transactions exceeds the scale of the real sector by 18 times, according to Soral. What's more interesting is that 75% of these transactions are made in dollars either in London or in New York: "This system is divorced from production and does not provide employment, enriching a handful of monopolists who control major financial flows", the economist says.

    Meanwhile, if one takes a look at the 2017 data, one would see that China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran account for 30% of global production, almost 28% of the world's total export trade, and 35% of the world's population, Soral points out. For comparison's sake, the total share of the United States in global production is 12%, while the country's share of the world's export trade amounts to just 13%, the economist highlights.

    "In order to destroy the US-led unipolar system, due to which [the US] has driven the world to the edge of chaos, confrontation, and poverty, it may be necessary to create a new single international currency that the aforementioned countries could use along with their own national currencies", believes the Turkish economist.

    When it comes to Turkey, it definitely needs to get out of the US-led financial structure in order to bolster production, employment and, consequently, the economic well-being of the country, according to Soral.

    Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolskyi
    Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    De-Dollarisation Efforts Worldwide

    China is now pushing ahead with the internationalisation of the yuan in the countries participating in the Beijing-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Besides this, the People's Republic has come up with a digital yuan project that could one day challenge the dollar's hegemony in global trade, according to the Financial Times.

    During its presidency of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2020, Russia actively advocated the development of an ecosystem for payments in national currencies within the bloc, according to VEB.RF, a key Russian development institution, who assumed the role of chairman of the SCO Interbank Consortium for this period. Together with four observer states, the SCO bloc accounts for approximately half of the world's population and a quarter of the world's GDP.

    For its part, the BRICS's New Development Bank, is also seeking to focus on local currency lending. In August 2019, the Financial Times quoted the organisation's bankers as saying that although NDB had mainly relied on its dollar paid-in capital for funding, "50 percent [of projects] should be local currency financed" in the future. Delivering a speech on 20 April 2020, the president of the bank, K.V. Kamath, noted that a quarter of the $15 billion in financial aid given in 2019 was in national currencies. 

    Related:

    Lavrov: Russia to Continue De-Dollarisation Drive Amid ‘Increasingly Aggressive’ US Sanctions Policy
    Russia’s Gold Reserves Continue Setting Records Amid De-Dollarisation Drive
    Iran's De-Dollarisation Eased US Sanctions Pressure on Country, Foreign Minister Says
    Tags:
    BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), national currencies, US dollar, Turkey, Russia, Iran, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse