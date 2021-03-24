Register
05:09 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. March 2, 2021

    Senator Kennedy Suggests 'More Idiot Control' Instead of Gun Regulation Following Colorado Shooting

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082434150_0:0:3180:1789_1200x675_80_0_0_28ca49599d1a75a6c6b8e1a1c2bc9cd6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082434132-senator-kennedy-suggests-more-idiot-control-instead-of-gun-regulation-following-colorado-shooting/

    The latest deadly gun killings in Colorado, like those before, have increased the tension in the long-term debate over gun possession in US. The US president, Joe Biden, has urged senators to draft a number of bills that will, similar to the rest of the world, restrict public ownership of weapons.

    Speaking on Tuesday to "Fox News Primetime," Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy commented on Dem efforts to prohibit the ownership of automatic, military and assault weapons, saying that there is no need in further restrictions.

    “What we have got to concentrate on is how to control that risk. You're not going to stop the killings until you stop the killers. But you don't stop drunk drivers by getting rid of all sober drivers," he suggested, adding, "which is what many of my Democratic friends want to do with respect to the Second Amendment.” 

    Kennedy claimed that the US does not need more gun control, but more “idiot control,” recalling attempts to “strengthen national database” to prevent people with criminal records and mental disorders from owing weapons.

    “If you're convicted of certain crimes, if you have a tendency to violence, if you're mentally ill and you want to buy a gun, your name has to run through a database,” he said.

    Kennedy noted that the existing database suffers from huge gaps, as federal and state law enforcement are not eager to spend the money to network and refine their data. He also said that a failed bill introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley and Ted Cruz would have narrowed down the database and “would have cracked down on people who have guns who shouldn't have guns”.

    The Monday gun shooting in Colorado, which resulted in ten deaths, including one police offcier, again heated the longterm discussion in the US over gun legislation. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called to "immediately pass the two House-passed bills to close loopholes in the background check system."

    The US federal law involves several restrictions for arms possession, using a number of databases which in many cases are not networked and have crucial gaps in their information. There are precedents of people not supposed to be able to get a gun later becoming responsible for mass shootings, sometimes with deadly consequences.

    On 11 March, the US House of Representative passed a bill, House Resolution (HR) 1446, extending the federal check-up period for all gun purchases from three to ten days by a vote of 219 to 210. Earlier, other legislation was approved in the lower chamber that would close various loopholes that allow any adult to obtain weapons at gun shows, privately through transfers or on the Internet that they could then use to commit massacres.

    Related:

    Pennsylvania Reaches Deal With Promoter to Ban Ghost Gun Kits, State Attorney General Says
    State Senator Proposes 'Unorganized Militia' Bill to Circumvent Possible US Gun Restrictions
    Toronto Gun Club Exec Slams Gov’t’s Firearms Ban, Says ‘They’re Going After the Wrong People’
    Tags:
    US Senator, republicans, handguns, gun control
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse