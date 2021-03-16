Learn History: US Official Who Thought Guam Wasn’t Part of US Gets Cookies From Local Authorities

Guam’s officials sent cookies to congresswoman Taylor Greene after she falsely claimed that the territory in Micronesia is not part of the United States. Speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida at the end of February, Greene astonished the audience when she seemingly suggested that Guam was a foreign land.
"I'm a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular-person, normal, everyday American values, which is we love our country, we believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go on America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever," Greene said.
Instead of criticising the congresswoman, Guam’s officials promised to sent her "delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies", and the office of the island's governor, Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero, offered to send her books on history.
True to their word, Guam Representative, Michael San Nicolas and members of the island’s National Guard delivered cookies to the congresswoman’s office. According to a video online, the delegation was met by Greene’s aide, who thanked Nicolas for the generous gift. The congresswoman herself wasn’t at the office.
Guam’s Congressional Delegate and members of the Guamanian National Guard brought cookies to Marjorie Greene’s office because she thinks Guam is a foreign country.— AsherWhites (@AsherWhites) March 16, 2021
PS
One of her staffers is my former student (not the one talking)
pic.twitter.com/KXjlDwofeW
All comments
Show new comments (0)