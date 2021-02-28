Trump Delivers First Public Address Since Leaving White House at Annual Conservative Forum

Sputnik is live from Orlando, Florida, where former President Donald Trump is delivering his first public address since his term as US president ended on 20 January.
The gathering is expected to give the 45th US president a platform to speak about his political future, including a potential run for the presidency in 2024.
He is also expected to attempt to consolidate control over the Republican Party in the run-up to the 2022 midterms and tear into Joe Biden's policies.
Contrary to media reports, he is not, however, planning to announce the launch of a new political party, according to Fox News, which cited excerpts from his speech.
