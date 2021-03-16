Register
16 March 2021
    Honduran migrant Jonatan Matamoros Flores, 33, who arrived in October with a migrant caravan, climbs the U.S. border wall to stand atop it before returning to the Mexican side in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    Arizona Mayor Accuses Feds of Seeking to Turn His Town Into Drop-Off for Illegal Migrants

    US
    by
    Last week, the Biden administration pledged to rescind a 2018 Trump policy that allowed the Department of Homeland Security to deport caregivers picking up their migrant children incarcerated at the border.

    Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs has expressed concern that his Arizona town is actually being turned into a waypoint for illegal immigrants captured by federal authorities near the US-Mexican border.

    "We can barely afford to take care of the people that we have here and our community now, and as of this second, the Border Patrol advised us that they're going to drop people off here and do sort of like: 'They're your problem'", Riggs told Fox News on Monday.

    He made it plain that authorities in Gila Bend "just do not have the ability to care" for migrants, adding that "it's going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars a year to be able to just to provide them with a bottle of water and a sandwich when they get dropped off".

    © REUTERS / JORGE DUENES
    Migrants protest at the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana

    The mayor also berated the federal government for failing to provide the city with crucial information related to the COVID-19 infection rates of the migrants, the number of asylum seekers the town can expect to see, or any other basic data.

    Riggs insisted that quite a few illegal border crossers act as "drug mules", urging the federal government "to step up and do their job". According to him, the feds are "the ones that created this problem, [and] they need to fix it".

    The remarks followed President Joe Biden asserting last week that there is no immigration crisis in America and his administration will be able to handle the influx of refugees illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

    He spoke after the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that its agents had recently encountered large groups of migrants, mostly from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil, and Mexico who tried to illegally cross the country's southern border.

    ​According to the CBP, the total number of people detained at the US-Mexican border topped 100,000 in February — a 28 percent rise from January.​ Of those who made the trip, an estimated 29,000 are said to be unaccompanied minors.

    A segment of the border wall under construction is seen abandoned after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the US-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, US, 22 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / PAUL RATJE
    ‘Please, Wait’: Biden Administration Pleads to Be Patient, as Migrant Camp on US-Mexico Border Grows
    Late last year, then-US President-elect Biden indicated that he would eliminate the Trump administration's policies on immigrants, end prolonged detention and family separations of refugees in America, as well as halt funding for expanded building of a wall on the US-Mexican border.

    He pledged to create "a fair and humane immigration system" in America, vowing help in addressing the causes of immigration that prompt people from Latin America to move to the US.

