Two Ukrainian Nationals Extradited to US on Money Laundering Charges, Justice Dept Says

"Two members of an international organized network that provided cash-out and money laundering services to cyber actors were extradited from the Czech Republic to Dallas," the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.
Viktor Vorontsov, 39, and Slate Hanska Muzhuk, 40, were allegedly members of an international organized network providing cash-out and money laundering services to cyber actors who used stolen bank login credentials to initiate fraudulent electronic funds transfers from the victims’ bank accounts.
The statement adds: "For a fee, Muzhuk and Vorontsov provided a network of drop accounts and money mules to receive, transfer, and conceal money derived from the fraudulent online transfers of funds.
The indictment said seven electronic fund transfers were made in 2017 totaling almost $500,000. Both suspects were charged in the Northern District of Texas with conspiracy to launder funds.
