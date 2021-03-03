Register
23:23 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, questions are being raised about why the District of Columbia National Guard played such a limited role as civilian law enforcement officers were outnumbered and overrun.

    Pentagon Took Over 3 Hours to OK Deployment of National Guard to Capitol Riot, DC Commander Reveals

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082247284_0:204:3072:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_5b350cb66bf85cbc02bf3ef998312476.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103031082247733-pentagon-took-over-3-hours-to-ok-deployment-of-national-guard-to-capitol-riot-dc-commander-reveals/

    As thousands of Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol on January 6 in a bid to halt the certification of the Electoral College results, dozens of DC National Guard troops were forced to remain on standby, despite the disturbing events that were unfolding. The hourslong delay has largely been blamed on failed communication among senior leadership.

    The US Department of Defense took more than three hours to approve a deployment of the DC National Guard to the deadly riot at the US Capitol, the commanding general of the DC unit revealed during a Wednesday hearing.

    Maj. Gen. William Walker told senators at a congressional hearing that it took officials at the Pentagon approximately 3 hours and 19 minutes to issue a required approval from then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

    "At 1:49 p.m. I received a frantic call from then-Chief of US Capitol Police, Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters," Walker told the Senate Homeland and Rules committees in a joint hearing. 

    "Chief Sund, his voice cracking with emotion, indicated that there was a dire emergency on Capitol Hill and requested the immediate assistance of as many Guardsmen as I could muster."

    Although Walker “immediately” issued the deployment request up the chain of command, he didn’t receive the official clearance until approximately 5:08 p.m., at which time thousands of Trump supporters had already trespassed onto the federal grounds and were then at a standoff with US Capitol Police officers who had been stationed at the building.

    Awaiting the approval, Walker told lawmakers that he had ordered National Guard troops onto buses so that the unit would be ready to move out at a moment’s notice. Once the permission was given, forces arrived at the scene in less than 20 minutes.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    “Seconds mattered, minutes mattered,” Walker said, adding that had he been given the authorization sooner, the 150-plus troops he deployed “could have made a difference.”

    “We could have helped extend the perimeter and helped push back the crowd,” he stressed.

    Walker’s testimony also backed up earlier revelations that he was barred from deploying any forces himself, unless he was first granted explicit approval by then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. The DC commander described the sudden change as “unusual.”

    Additionally, Walker stated senior leadership, particularly Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt and Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, were hesitant about deploying the Guard over concerns about how it would look to the American public to send troops to the scene.

    "They both said it wouldn't be in their best military advice to advise the secretary of the Army to have uniformed guards members at the Capitol during the election confirmation," Walker recalled, before noting that he was “stunned” and “frustrated” by the response.

    Once troops finally arrived at the Capitol, they were able to reestablish a security perimeter at the east side of the building, ultimately helping lawmakers to return to the congressional chamber and resume the certification of the US election results.

    Increased Threat of Domestic Terror Likely to Go Into 2022

    Wednesday’s proceedings also saw testimony be given by Jill Sanborn, the FBI’s assistant director of the counterterrorism division, among other officials asked to give their recount of the January 6 events. 

    Sanborn told lawmakers that investigators have determined that racially-motivated extremists and anti-government extremists would more than likely become the biggest domestic threats the US may face going into 2022.

    “Looking forward, we assess the domestic violent extremist threat will continue to pose an elevated threat of violence to the US,” Sanborn said. "We expect racially or ethnically motivated and violent extremists and anti-government, anti-authority violent extremists will very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats throughout 2021, and in fact leading into 2022.”

    The FBI official’s remarks came as law enforcement in the nation’s capital has been on high alert over concerns that an “unidentified militia group” may attempt to “breach the Capitol” on Thursday.

    The US Capitol Police revealed earlier on Wednesday that the agency had obtained information supporting the reports. “We are taking this intelligence seriously,” the force said in a release.

    It’s worth noting that some individuals aligned with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement have seen March 4 as the day that former US President Donald Trump will take back the White House. The theory itself is rooted in the fact that March 4 was previously the date that American presidents were inaugurated until the ratification of the 20th Amendment.

    National Guard troops have remained in Washington, DC, since the Capitol unrest in an effort to ensure calm and safety in the region. Local station Fox 5 previously reported that the Guard may stay until the fall.

    Related:

    QAnon Followers Sought to Infiltrate Biden Inauguration Disguised as National Guard, Report Claims
    US National Guard Pulls 12 Troops From Biden Inauguration Duty, Including 2 Over Extremist Ties
    Nearly 200 National Guard Troops Deployed to Washington DC Contract COVID-19
    5,000 US National Guard Troops to Stay in DC Through Mid-March - Report
    National Guard Will Stay in US Capital Through March 12 Due to Riot Rumours Online, Congressman Says
    Tags:
    threat, Domestic Terrorism, delays, riot, Capitol Hill, National Guard, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse