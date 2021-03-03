Register
16:50 GMT03 March 2021
    Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.

    Police Warn of Possible Plot to Breach US Capitol by 'Identified Militia Group'

    News of the suspected plot follows last week's announcement by Capitol Police that law enforcement was reviewing intelligence suggesting that a militia group was seeking to "blow up" the Capitol complex while President Joe Biden was inside addressing a joint session of Congress.

    The Capitol Police department has received intelligence that a "militia group" may have hatched a plot to "breach the Capitol," the law enforcement agency said in a statement Wednesday.

    "We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the statement says.

    "We are taking the intelligence seriously," Capitol Police added. No other information about the possible threat was provided.

    Separately, MSNBC reported that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI had gathered information suggesting that groups "discussed plans" to attack the Capitol on Thursday.

    Also Wednesday, Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers at a hearing that threats received by members of Congress have increased over 93 percent in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

    Wednesday's statement follows a report by Fox 5 on Tuesday night citing Capitol Police sources that the law enforcement agency had received an intelligence bulletin warning of a plot by a militia group known as the Three Percenters to attack the Capitol on 4 March. The sources indicated that days off and vacation days had been canceled in response to the suspected threat.

    On Tuesday, the police force indicated that it was "aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," without elaborating except to say that its "security posture and staffing" had been enhanced in response.

    The 'Three Percenters' are a US-based right-wing anti-government militia and gun advocacy group. Members of the group are known to have joined in the 6 January Capitol riots which served as a pretext for Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Authorities have launched multiple investigations of suspected illegal activity by group members, with the FBI reporting in January on a suspected plot by a California man who planned to carry out bomb attacks against the governor and social media companies' headquarters. The man was believed to be a member of the group. Separately, a Texas teenager reported on his Three Percenter father over the latter's plans to take part in the 6 January riot despite the dad's threats to shoot him.

    Tens of thousands of frustrated Trump voters gathered in the US capital in early January in the aftermath of the highly-contested November 2020 election which President Trump alleged had been "stolen" from him by the Democrats.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

