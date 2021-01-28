US Bomb Maker Planned Attack on California Governor Offices Prior to Arrest, FBI Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A California resident, with possible ties to a right-wing militia group, faces charges of having in his possession five pipe bombs that he allegedly planned to use to attack California Governor Gavin Newsom and social media giants, the US Justice Department and the FBI said on Wednesday.

A legal affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor and released late on Wednesday examines a series of social media posts in which Rogers said: "I want to blow up a Democrat building bad," and, "I’m thinking sac office first target."

"I believe that when ROGERS said, ‘sac office first target’, he meant that their first target should be the offices of California Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento," Minor wrote in an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint filed by the Justice Department.

The posts also mentioned secondary targets with the code names "bird" and "face" which "would be next." Minor wrote that Rogers meant the offices of Twitter ("bird") and Facebook ("face"), social media platforms that had banned former President Donald Trump following the 6 January storming of the Capitol by angry Trump supporters.

Officers found a sticker on Roger’s vehicle window used by a right-wing pro-gun militia group called "Three percenters", the Justice Department said in an earlier press release.

Police officers also identified bomb-making materials at the scene that could be used to manufacture destructive devices, including black powder, pipes, endcaps, and manuals, including The Anarchist Cookbook, US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival, Justice said.

In addition to five "fully operational" bombs, at least 49 guns were seized from Roger’s home and business, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, the FBI affidavit said.

Several of the firearms appeared capable of firing like machine guns, in a fully automatic mode, the affidavit added.