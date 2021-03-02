Ex-Presidential Adviser Alleges Trump Will Fuel His Campaign With Biden's 'Failures' on Immigration

The Democratic president earlier unveiled a new piece of legislation that will open the way for hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to get American citizenship. This follows Biden's first orders as president, which rescinded many of Trump's immigration policies and stopped construction of the border wall with Mexico.

Former US President Donald Trump will use POTUS Joe Biden's "failures" in immigration policies to fuel his presumed re-election bid, longtime GOP political consultant and ex-presidential adviser Dick Morris claimed in an interview with Newsmax.

"When that immigrant caravan hits the border and all of a sudden hundreds of thousands of people are coming into the United States, that's going to be an incredible issue for [Trump]", Morris said.

Another possible failure that Trump might use to his advantage is Biden's policy towards Iran, the political consultant suggested. Morris claims that by the end of Biden's first term, the Islamic Republic will allegedly make its first nuclear weapon due to the Democrat's intention to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, despite Tehran repeatedly dismissing allegations that it seeks to make nukes. According to the former adviser, such a development would also play into Trump's hands.

The ex-president will also try to capitalise on his own victories and record during his single term to win even more votes, Morris alleged.

The political consultant's predictions come in the wake of Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on 28 February, where he hinted at a possible 2024 presidential bid and strongly criticised the Democratic Party and the "radical left". He also argued that President Joe Biden has already shown that he "puts America last" as opposed to Trump's motto "America first".

Trump referred to the Democrat's first orders, under which he cancelled many of the ex-POTUS' directives, including on immigration.