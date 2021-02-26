Senate Official Reportedly Rules Biden $15 Minimum Wage Proposal Cannot Be Part of COVID Relief Bill

US President Joe Biden proposed to increase the minimum wage to $15 under his "American Rescue Plan", that also includes suggestions on how to deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Biden's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 was ruled out of order for the US Senate coronavirus relief bill, a Bloomberg reporter said on Thursday.

The Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough reportedly ruled that the minimum wage is "merely incidental" and cannot be included in the bill.

Her ruling comes after she and her staff heard arguments from both Democrats and Republicans about whether the proposal meets the necessary standards for reconciliation - a process that can allow the Senate to pass bills with a simple majority, in this case meaning no Republican votes will be needed to approve.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was among the first ones to react to the parliamentarian's ruling, saying that he is "very pleased" that the minimum wage policy was named by MacDonough to be inappropriate.

Very pleased the Senate Parliamentarian has ruled that a minimum wage increase is an inappropriate policy change in reconciliation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 26, 2021

​The Senate can still overrule the guidelines issued by the parliamentarian, who is the neutral arbiter of the chamber’s rules. It is unclear whether the House will amend the relief plan before sending it to the Senate.

The proposition to increase the minimum wage to $15 was rolled out by President Biden in his "American Rescue Plan", immediately prompting debates between the two parties. Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton offered an increase to $10 instead, along with restrictions regarding hiring undocumented immigrants. However, according to observers, Democrats will reject this framework.

