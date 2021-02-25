Boeing to Pay $6.6Mln to US for Compliance Failures

The FAA has assessed $5.4 million in deferred civil penalties against The Boeing Company for "failing to meet its performance obligations under a 2015 settlement agreement," according to the release, issued said on Thursday.
"The Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer also agreed to pay $1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases," the document reads.
Under the 2015 agreement, Boeing pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance, the release said.
"The agreement required the company to meet specific performance targets, and authorized the FAA to assess deferred penalties if it failed to do so," the release added.
The FAA assessed $5.4 million in deferred penalties under the terms of the 2015 agreement because Boeing missed some of its improvement targets, and because some company managers did not sufficiently prioritize compliance with FAA regulations, accordig to the release.
