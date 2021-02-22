Register
    United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021.

    United Airlines Grounds Boeing 777s as FAA Plans Thorough Inspections After Colorado Incident

    © REUTERS / HAYDEN SMITH/@speedbird5280
    On Saturday, United Airlines Flight UA328, a Boeing 777 passenger jet, experienced a right engine malfunction, with its debris falling in a residential area near the city of Denver, Colorado. The plane returned safely to the airport shortly after departure.

    United Airlines has announced on Sunday that it would be temporarily removing 24 of its fleet's Boeing 777s in light of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) inspection of the causes which led to heavy engine malfunction.

    A United Boeing 777 bound for Honolulu with more than 230 people on board had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after the exterior of one of its engines caught fire, dropping debris around Broomfield, Colorado. No injuries were reported on the ground. 

    The company, which is reportedly the only US air operator with the ill-fated 777's engine type in its fleet, has decided to remove the planes from its schedule as a proactive measure, with another 28 of the aircraft currently in storage.

    ​The head of the FAA, Steve Dickson, said that certain Boeing 777 jetliners powered by the same Pratt and Whitney engine, the PW4000, will be inspected by the department. The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting its investigation into the incident.

    “We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident. Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

    According to The Guardian, the Ministry of Transport of Japan ordered Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, which operate aircraft fitted with the same engine set, to ground their Boeing 777s.

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have parked or retired hundreds of planes after demand dropped.

