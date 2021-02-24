New Jury Impaneled, New Witnesses Called as Justice Dept Reanimates George Floyd Death Probe

The federal investigation into the cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck began last year, but then-Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department would let “the state go forward with its proceedings first”.

The US Justice Department has called new witnesses and a new federal grand jury has been assembled as part of the federal investigation of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s death, as the probe appears to be revived under Joe Biden’s administration, the New York Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The federal investigation will reportedly be focused on Chauvin, rather than his colleagues, three other former officers who face aiding and abetting charges.

Derek Chauvin will go on trial in state court on 8 March on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes as the doomed man begged for his life. The footage triggered nation-wide protests, many of which led to violence, including in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC.

The police officer is currently out on $1 million bail and residing in another state due to security concerns. He is expected to arrive in court, however, for a hearing in March. The National Guard has been activated in Minneapolis to avoid downtown violence during the trial.

If Chauvin is acquitted or there’s a mistrial in the state court, then the focus should shift to the federal investigation, which will examine possible violations of Floyd’s civil rights by Chauvin.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that Chauvin had been willing to plead guilty to third-degree murder and go to federal prison for over 10 years in exchange for a guarantee that he would not face any federal civil rights charges over Floyd’s death, a request that made it contingent on the federal government’s approval.

Barr, however, rejected the arrangement after concluding the quick deal would be looked down on by the public. Barr also reportedly wanted to provide more time for state officials to come to their own conclusions in the case.