‘You’re Breaking the Internet’: US Senator Chided for Wearing ‘Dangerous Creature’ Shirt in Chamber

When US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) came to preside over the legislature’s upper chamber on Tuesday, she was wearing a hot pink sweater with the words “Dangerous Creature” emblazoned across the front.
The 44-year-old openly-bisexual lawmaker is known for her flashy fashion in the normally-drab legislative chamber, from colorful wigs to bold colored dresses, each of which got the internet talking. This time, however, it seems netizens went a bit further, hailing her for the fashion statement and passing around a link to order the $115 garment.
Kyrsten Sinema is presiding over the Senate wearing a shirt that reads "DANGEROUS CREATURE." pic.twitter.com/ESJcmpWBp8— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 23, 2021
“You’re breaking the internet!” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) can be heard telling the Arizona lawmaker in a comment picked up by her microphone during a roll-call vote to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the United Nations.
“Good!” Sinema replied. It’s unclear what specific message she was attempting to send by wearing the shirt.
"You're breaking the internet." —@SenatorRomney to @kyrstensinema, who is presiding over the Senate in a DANGEROUS CREATURE shirt.— The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021
"Good," Sinema replied. pic.twitter.com/nSzLOM7PVK
However, at present Sinema is mostly a danger to attempts to add a $15 an hour minimum wage provision to US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill. The measure is up for a vote later this week, but Sinema and another centrist Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are opposed to its inclusion. In the 100-person Senate, Democrats have only the narrowest of majorities with 50 lawmakers from their party; in the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris, also a Democrat, would cast the tie-breaking vote.
