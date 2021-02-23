Senate Confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as US Envoy to UN

With a Tuesday afternoon vote of 78-20, the US Senate voted to confirm Thomas-Greenfield as the new US ambassador to the United Nations.
U.S. Senate CONFIRMS Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.N. Ambassador, 78-20. pic.twitter.com/X0sECUS1Eu— CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2021
Thomas-Greenfield, who previously worked under the State Department from 2013 to 2017, delivered remarks last month stating that, if confirmed, she would engage in "people-to-people diplomacy" to counter China's agenda.
“When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being,”
