Register
21:12 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Soviet Leader Khrushchev Instructed Lee Harvey Oswald to Kill JFK, Ex-CIA Chief Claims in Book

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107002/69/1070026976_0:189:2968:1859_1200x675_80_0_0_a6d6b2b9248c3d58d5da4edeeca69b7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102231082164282-soviet-leader-khrushchev-instructed-lee-harvey-oswald-to-kill-jfk-ex-cia-chief-claims-in-book/

    John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated on 22 November, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, as he and his wife traveled on an open automobile on a motorcade route. Kennedy is officially claimed to have been shot by a former US Marine, Lee Harvey Oswald, and conspiracy theories revolve around the assassination to this day.

    In a new book named “Operation Dragon: Inside The Kremlin’s Secret War on America" written by two former intelligence chiefs, a fresh conspiracy theory has emerged regarding the assassination of US President John F Kennedy, suggesting that Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and the KGB are behind the 1963 shooting of the 35th US president committed by Lee Harvey Oswald.

    The book was written by a former US ambassador, R. James Woolsey, who ran the CIA from 1993 to 1995, and his co-author, the so-called “highest-ranking intelligence official from an enemy country ever granted political asylum in the United States”, Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, a former acting chief of Communist Romania’s espionage service. 

    According to the book, Oswald, who aspired to become a Soviet national and hailed Nikita Khrushchev as a personal "hero", was recruited by the USSR in 1957 and was instructed by the Soviet leader to assassinate Kennedy.

    Later, however, the initiative was called off and the KGB "ordered Oswald to stand down", but Oswald, eager to finish a "personal mission", "stubbornly went ahead."

    “Although Oswald wished to remain in the Soviet Union, he was eventually persuaded to return to the US to assassinate President Kennedy, whom Khrushchev had come to despise,” the two former intelligence chiefs write in their book, cited by New York Post. “Oswald was … given a Soviet wife and sent back to the US in June 1962.”

    The authors, however, do not offer concrete evidence of the alleged assassination order or its subsequent cancellation, providing instead letters that Oswald and KGB agents prepared for when he returned to the Soviet Union after he completed his "mission".

    “Oswald knew that Nikita Khrushchev, the leader of Oswald’s paradise and new home, the Soviet Union, had entrusted him with that task, and he was confident he could pull it off,” the book claims. “By this time, however, the KGB and [the country’s] leaders realized that Khrushchev’s crazy ideas were giving their country a terrible reputation... another false step by the hot-headed Khrushchev, and there might be nuclear war.”

    A woman runs into the street and tosses President John Kennedy a floral lei, which he caught,during a motorcade through Honolulu June 9, 1963 from the Pearl Harbor Naval Base to a Waikiki Beach Hotel where he made a strong plea for civil rights before a conference of the nation's mayors
    © AP Photo / Bob Schutz
    CIA, Mafia, Cubans: Top Five JFK Assassination Theories 55 Years On
    In one of the referred letters, dated 9 November, two weeks before Kennedy's assassination, there is a mention of a meeting with someone described by the authors as “Comrade Kostin,” or “Valery Kostikov, an identified PGU [First Chief Directorate] officer of the Thirteenth Department.”

    This is not the first time the Soviet KGB (along with the CIA, the mafia crime syndicates, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and even late Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro) has been accused of being connected with the assassination of JFK.

    The Warren Commission, after investigating Kennedy's killing, found no evidence that the Soviet Union was involved in the assassination.

    Related:

    Mystery as Anonymous Seller Puts up for Auction JFK Assassination Docs
    Marilyn Monroe May Have Aborted JFK or Bobby Kennedy's Child, New Biography Claims
    Kennedy Curse: JFK’s Grand-Niece, Her Son Presumed Dead After Boating Accident
    ‘Crazy Like a Fox’: Psychiatrist Says Trump's Charisma as Powerful as JFK's
    Tags:
    CIA, KGB, Russia, Soviet Union, Assassination, JFK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse